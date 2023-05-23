INDIA

Sri Lankan boat with 5 crew members detained near Kanniyakumari

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has detained a Sri Lankan boat with five crew members on board for crossing the Indian Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) near Kanniyakumari.

An ICG boat ‘Vajra’ detained the Sri Lankan boat, ‘Amul Putha’ late Monday night for fishing in Indian waters.

The boat will be brought to the Tharuvilakam marine police station on Tuesday and handed over to the marine police.

In recent months, the Sri Lankan Navy has taken into custody several fishermen from Tamil Nadu and confiscated their mechanical boats.

A fisherman from Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu while speaking to IANS said: “The fishermen from Sri Lanka have crossed our marine boundary line and if we had crossed their border, we would have even faced thrashings and confiscation of boats.”

Fishermen unions have appealed to the state and Central governments for the early release of the boats as this is their only source of income.

20230523-101005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Kerala HC clears, CPI-M welcomes return of Saji Cherian as...

    4 held for killing, burying youth in Rewari 6 months ago

    Protests against ‘Lal Singh Chadda’ in Varanasi

    Flesh trade racket busted in Bihar