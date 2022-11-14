An order for deporting the recently-freed four Sri Lankan convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, currently lodged at the rehabilitation camp, was expected in 10 days, a Tamil Nadu government official said on Monday.

Interacting with media persons after meeting the Sri Lankan convicts – Shanthan, Murugan alias Sri Haran, Robert Payas, and Jayakumar – at the rehabilitation camp at Tiruchi, Tiruchi District Collector, M. Pradeep Kumar said that as per procedure, a communication would be sent from Tamil Nadu to the country concerned and the country would respond after verifying whether they are its citizens.

Based on this communication, the foreign nationals would be deported from India, he said, adding that the deportation orders are likely to be received within 10 days.

Pradeep Kumar said that arrangements have been made to provide basic amenities to the four convicts separately. He said that two of the convicts – Payas and Jayakumar – wanted space for walking within the camp and he had informed them of necessary arrangements are being done.

He said that the convicts would be provided food as sought by them and their blood relatives would be allowed to meet them.

The six remaining convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were let off by the Supreme Court after spending three decades in prison. Apart from the four Sri Lankana, the other two – Nalini Sriharan and Ravichandran – are from Tamil Nadu.

While the two have walked free, the four Sri Lankans are lodged at the rehabilitation camp, pending their deportation bid.

20221114-203004