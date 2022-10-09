The remittances sent by Sri Lankan foreign workers abroad increased by 10 per cent in September compared with August, 2022.

Statistics released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) on Saturday showed that workers’ remittances grew to 359 million U.S. dollars last month from 325 million U.S. dollars in August, Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara said.

Compared to July 2022, workers’ remittances have jumped 29 percent, with an increase of 80 million U.S. dollars between July and September, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, workers’ remittances in the first nine months this year are still 43 per cent lower than the remittances of the same period in 2021, the central bank said.

Last week, the governor of the Central Bank said that foreign remittances have increased steadily in the past few months due to the monetary policies.

