SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Sri Lankan govt ready for discussion with protesters: PM

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has said his government is ready to hold discussions with youth who are holding protests at the Galle Face Green.

Entering the fifth day on Wednesday, the protests at the Galle Face Green, close to the Presidential Secretariat, call for immediate measures to be taken by the government to solve the current economic crisis featuring shortages of foreign exchange, fuel and other essential supplies as well as rising inflation.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign under any circumstances, Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando told the parliament recently.

Sri Lanka’s Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that the government had decided to suspend normal debt servicing of all affected debts for an interim period till it puts together an orderly and consensual restructuring program supported by the International Monetary Fund.

20220414-042802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Plot being hatched to assassinate Imran Khan: Ex-Minister

    B’desh capable of protecting its independence & sovereignty: Hasina

    Islamabad police taunted as Jamia Hafsa hoists Taliban flag

    Afghan woman builds girls’ school in far-flanged district