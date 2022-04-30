SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Sri Lankan inflation rises 29.8% in April

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka’s inflation, measured by a year-on-year change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index, increased by 29.8 per cent in April, the country’s central bank said.

This increase was driven by the monthly increases in both food and non-food categories, according to the central bank on Friday.

Food inflation jumped by 46.6 per cent in April, while non-food inflation grew by 22 per cent in April, Xinhua news agency reported.

Prices of items in the non-food category recorded increases mainly due to price increases observed in sectors such as transport, water, electricity and gas, while prices of items in the food category increased due to hike in prices of milk powder, rice, bread, dal, sugar and dried fish during the month.

Sri Lanka recently hiked its interest rates in a bid to control its skyrocketing inflation.

20220430-062913

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Series of protests in US to mark Pakistan’s I-Day as ‘Black...

    ‘Afghanistan wants friendly ties with international community’

    Sri Lanka’s Covid caseload tops 223K

    B’desh gets another 5 mn doses of Sinopharm vax