INDIA

Sri Lankan navy arrests 15 TN fishermen from Rameswaram

NewsWire
0
1

The Sri Lankan Navy have arrested 15 fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu who were fishing near Neduntheevu during the early morning hours of Sunday.

Tamil Nadu fisheries Department officials said that the fishermen were in two mechanised boats and were fishing near Neduntheevu when they were arrested. The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested them on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

Tamil Nadu fisheries department said that the arrested were taken to the Sri Lankan Naval base in Kankesanthurai Harbour.

It may be noted that the Sri Lankan Navy had arrested several fishermen from Tamil Nadu and they were remanded and the mechanised fishing boats confiscated.

While fishermen are released after serving a few weeks of jail term, the mechanised boats are confiscated. The costly confiscated mechanised boats have created major issues in the fishermen’s hamlets of Tamil Nadu and fishermen associations in the state have been knocking at all doorsteps for it solution.

2023070936340

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One killed as battery of EV scooter explodes in Telangana

    Ooty provided perfect canvas for Ishwak Singh-starrer ‘Adhura’

    Tug of war over Chandigarh intensifies between Himachal, Punjab

    Manipur needs lasting solution for peace, says Congress after Rahul meets...