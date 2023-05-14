The Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard rescued six fishermen from a fishing trawler in distress off the country’s southern coast, said the Navy.

The Navy said in a press statement on Sunday that the fishing trawler was at risk of sinking due to seeping sea water following adverse weather conditions while it was found at sea about eight nautical miles off the Beruwala lighthouse, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement said the Navy and the Coast Guard are on constant alert to provide relief to the maritime and fishing community in distress within the search and rescue region of Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s Meteorological Department had warned fishermen to guard against heavy winds and rough seas due to a tropical cyclone.

