LIFESTYLESOUTH ASIAWORLD

Sri Lankan Navy rescues 6 fishermen from fishing trawler in distress off southern coast

NewsWire
0
0

The Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard rescued six fishermen from a fishing trawler in distress off the country’s southern coast, said the Navy.

The Navy said in a press statement on Sunday that the fishing trawler was at risk of sinking due to seeping sea water following adverse weather conditions while it was found at sea about eight nautical miles off the Beruwala lighthouse, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement said the Navy and the Coast Guard are on constant alert to provide relief to the maritime and fishing community in distress within the search and rescue region of Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s Meteorological Department had warned fishermen to guard against heavy winds and rough seas due to a tropical cyclone.

20230515-015201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New research provides possible clues for sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)

    Ayushmann is a true blue Punjabi, attested by rajma-chawal & sarson...

    How Pankaj Tripathi avoids extreme negativity as a villain

    McDonald’s CEO says layoffs coming by April to reduce costs