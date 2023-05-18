SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Sri Lankan Navy seizes trawler carrying over 120 kg narcotics

Sri Lanka’s Navy has said that it seized a multi-day trawler carrying more than 120 kg narcotics off the southern coast of Sri Lanka.

The local multiday fishing trawler was carrying about 111.6 kg heroin and about 10.2 kg hashish when it was intercepted on May 13, the Navy said on Thursday in a press statement.

The special operation was carried out about 413 nautical miles off Dondra, south of Sri Lanka, the Navy added.

The Navy said it also apprehended six suspects, Xinhua news agency reported.

The drugs, suspects and the vessel were brought to Colombo Port on Thursday.

The street value of the seized drugs is believed to be around 2.8 billion rupees ($9.1 million).

Including the latest seizure, the Sri Lankan Navy has confiscated drugs with a gross street value of more than 7.6 billion rupees ($24.8 million) this year.

