Sri Lankan parliament passes anti-corruption bill

The Sri Lankan Parliament passed an anti-corruption bill without a vote, the Parliament’s media unit said in a statement.

The bill was approved with amendments, according to the Parliament’s media unit on Wednesday.

Earlier, the bill was sent to the Supreme Court to check if it was consistent with the constitution, Xinhua news agency reported.

The court informed the Parliament Speaker that the draft bill had certain clauses inconsistent with the constitution, which have been amended.

The legislation is linked to Sri Lanka’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund to improve the governance of the South Asian country and bring its anti-corruption regulations in line with the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

