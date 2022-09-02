SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Sri Lankan parliament passes interim budget

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka’s parliament has passed an interim budget with 120 votes for, five votes against and 43 abstentions.

The members of parliament (MPs) who abstained from voting on Friday included those from the main opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya, and a group of MPs who have broken away from the ruling party Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

The interim budget was presented to Parliament on August 30 by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Xinhua news agency reported.

In July, Wickremesinghe said that the interim budget would be presented in August for implementing policies to stabilise economy and enhance social safety net.

20220903-050003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3rd Test: Warner, Shaheen face off in hilarious confrontation on Day...

    Heavy rain kills 12 people in Pak

    Militant attack foiled in B’desh; top JMB leader among 5 held

    Kabul residents complain over restricted access to parks