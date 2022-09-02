Sri Lanka’s parliament has passed an interim budget with 120 votes for, five votes against and 43 abstentions.

The members of parliament (MPs) who abstained from voting on Friday included those from the main opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya, and a group of MPs who have broken away from the ruling party Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

The interim budget was presented to Parliament on August 30 by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Xinhua news agency reported.

In July, Wickremesinghe said that the interim budget would be presented in August for implementing policies to stabilise economy and enhance social safety net.

