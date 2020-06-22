Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 recoveries surpass 1,500-mark

Colombo, June 22 (IANS) The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka surpassed the 1,500-mark on Monday after 28 patients were discharged from hospital, according to the Health Ministry.

To date, 1,950 people have been infected with the virus after the first local patient was detected in March out of which 1,526 patients have recovered, bringing down the total active cases to 424, reports Xinhua news agency citing the Ministry as saying.

A total of 11 deaths have been reported from the virus in the country so far.

Sri Lankan authorities said last week that no public transmission of the virus had been reported since April 30 but the public had to maintain strict health guidelines such as social distancing and wearing face masks when leaving homes.

The island country is gradually returning to normalcy as capital Colombo resumed economic activities late last month after being shut for over two months.

