INDIA

Sri Lanka’s domestic debt optimisation programme passed in parliament

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka’s domestic debt optimisation programme was passed by a majority vote, the parliament’s media unit said.

The media unit added that the programme was passed with amendments, and 122 parliamentarians voted in favour of it, while 62 voted against it.

Before being presented in Parliament, the domestic debt optimisation programme was approved by the Parliament’s Committee on Public Finance on Friday and by the cabinet of ministers on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka’s total debt is around $83.6 billion, according to official data. Foreign debt amounts to $41.6 billion, Xinhua news agency reported.

Out of the domestic debt, $25 billion are in treasury bonds, $11 billion in treasury bills, $5.6 billion in development bonds and the rest has been taken from various institutions, mainly the Employment Provident Fund.

2023070132556

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP plans massive Muslim outreach in UP during PM’s 100th ‘Mann...

    17 states, UTs report no Covid death in last 24 hrs:...

    Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ crosses Rs 150 crore mark in second...

    Kerala reports 13,550 new Covid cases, positivity rate 11%