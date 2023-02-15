BUSINESS/ECONOMYSOUTH ASIAWORLD

Sri Lanka’s electricity regulator permits hiking power tariffs by 66%

NewsWire
0
2

Sri Lanka’s electricity regulator, Public Utilities Commission (PUCSL), on Wednesday approved increasing the electricity tariff by 66 per cent with effect from the same day.

The PUCSL in early January had received a proposal from the state-owned electricity producer, Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), to increase electricity tariffs by 66 percent to avoid losses, Xinhua news agency reported.

It took about six weeks for the PUCSL to come to an agreement.

The CEB suffered an estimated loss of Rs 152 billion ($416 million) in 2022, according to official data.

Sri Lanka raised electricity tariffs by 75 per cent in August 2022. However, the CEB said it continued to make losses and in January 2023, the cabinet of ministers authorized another tariff hike.

The PUCSL must authorize any tariff changes before they can be implemented.

20230215-212403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3,552 foreign companies, subsidiaries closed in India between 2017-2022

    Speedbreaker: Semiconductor issues still hurting but supply constraints easing says Hyundai...

    Bommai hails Sitharaman’s announcement of grant for Upper Bhadra Project

    14 new Code C aircraft stands commissioned in Delhi Airport’s Terminal...