SOUTH ASIA

Sri Lanka’s inflation drops to 54.2 per cent in January

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka’s inflation decreased to 54.2 per cent in January from 57.2 per cent in December 2022, the country’s Department of Census and Statistics reported.

Inflation of food dropped to 60.1 per cent in January from 64.4 per cent in December, the department said on Tuesday.

Inflation in the non-food category decreased to 51 per cent in January from 53.4 per cent in the previous month, it added.

In November, the inflation was 65 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last week the country’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged, stating that the current tight monetary policy was necessary to tame inflation and restore economic stability.

It said that inflation will be reduced to single digits by the end of the year.

20230201-022003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nepal’s Pokhara Int’l Airport comes into operation

    Afghanistan launches polio vax drive targeting 9.1mn kids

    Afghan police seize 30 assault rifles in Mazar-i-Sharif

    Taliban destroying graves of dead rivals