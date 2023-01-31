Sri Lanka’s inflation decreased to 54.2 per cent in January from 57.2 per cent in December 2022, the country’s Department of Census and Statistics reported.

Inflation of food dropped to 60.1 per cent in January from 64.4 per cent in December, the department said on Tuesday.

Inflation in the non-food category decreased to 51 per cent in January from 53.4 per cent in the previous month, it added.

In November, the inflation was 65 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last week the country’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged, stating that the current tight monetary policy was necessary to tame inflation and restore economic stability.

It said that inflation will be reduced to single digits by the end of the year.

20230201-022003