AIADMK Coordinator and Tamil Nadu’s former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday deplored a Sri Lankan court reportedly ordering Rs 1 crore as security for the release of each Indian fisherman from the state arrested by the island nation.

In a statement, he said that the order went against justice and that the fishermen and their families are stunned by it.

Panneerselvam said that the fishermen from Tamil Nadu were continuing with the job of fishing even after the Sri Lankan Navy’s arrests and intimidation only for a living and “a court ordering such huge security to release the arrested fishermen from Sri Lanka is the height of injustice”.

Noting that the fishermen will never be able to pay such a huge amount as security, he said that if they had the means to pay such huge money as security, they would not have been in the profession of fishing. He also called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intervene in this matter.

