SOUTH ASIA

Sri Lanka’s tourism earnings surpass $1bn

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka’s tourism earnings in the first 10 months of this year surpassed $1 billion, according to the latest data from the central bank.

The data showed that the monthly tourism earnings stood at $75.6 million in October, reports Xinhua news agency.

Official reserves of Sri Lanka were $1.7 billion by the end of October, a slight decrease from the figure in September, according to the central bank.

More than 42,000 international tourists entered Sri Lanka in October, bringing the total tally of tourist arrivals so far this year in the South Asian country to over 568,000, statistics from tourism authority showed

20221105-154804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bangladesh’s MeToo Moment: Rights panel asks govt to launch ‘thorough’ probe

    Pak plot to show J&K in bad light before UN session

    Afghan forces foil Taliban attack, 20 militants killed

    Pak Army expresses shock at Imran’s anti-military statement