Sridevi-starrer ‘Mom’ turns three

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Late Bollywood superstar Sridevi’s last film “Mom” turned three years on Tuesday. The film released on July 7, 2017.

Sridevi’s husband, producer Boney Kapoor, tweeted: “How time flies…..it’s 3 years since the release of Mom. Will always be remembered for the National award winning performance of @SrideviBKapoor. And the entire cast and teams stellar performance and hard work.”

Directed by debutant Ravi Udyawar, the film revolves around Sridevi, as a mother who sets out to avenge a crime committed against her teenage step-daughter. “Mom” was Sridevi’s final film before her death in February, 2018.

Sridevi posthumously won a National Award as Best Actress for her role in “Mom”, which also stars Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

