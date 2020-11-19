Sridevi will always be my favourite muse: Manish Malhotra

Canindia News

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has worked with several actresses in his career spanning over 30 years, from Rekha to Alia Bhatt, styling costumes for stars across generations. Asked to pick his favourite muse, he instantly names the late superstar Sridevi.
“Without any doubt, Sridevi will always be my favourite muse. Her aura cannot be replaced in the industry ever. It does not mean that I don’t love other actresses. I love working with Shabana Azmiji, Rekhaji and more, but I had a really special relationship with Sridevi,” Malhotra told IANS.
The dsigner, who started his career as a model, ventured into the world of costume designing for Bollywood celebrities in the nineties.
“It was my love for cinema that made me enter this field. I wanted to do something different. I wanted to make the difference the way costumes were seen in the movies. I introduced the concept of styling. I introduced the concept of look. It’s been a non-stop journey. It’s been 30 years and I am still working. Isn’t it the most defining moment of my career?” he added.
Malhotra is currently seen judging the digital reality fashion show, “Myntra Fashion Superstar” along with Sushmita Sen and Mallika Dua.
“(I) Totally loved mentoring the young minds. In fact, I got to learn a lot of new things about fashion from them. It was a great experience judging the show,” he shared.
–IANS
