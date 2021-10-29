Olympians Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash have clocked the respective ‘A’ qualification timings and qualified for the forthcoming 15th FINA World Short Course Championships in Abu Dhabi from December 16-21 this year.

The Indian contingent for the forthcoming 15th FINA World Short Course Championships in Abu Dhabi was announced on Friday at Bengaluru by the Swimming Federation of India during the closing ceremony of the 74th National Aquatics Championships.

The Indian swim team includes Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash, who have qualified for the meet with ‘A qualifying time’ while Kushagra Rawat has made the team with ‘B qualifying time’.

Young sensation Ridhima Veerendrakumar was also included in the Indian contingent, being selected with the highest FINA points from her events swum at the 74th Senior National Aquatic championship which concluded on Friday.

Nataraj and Sajan Prakash had also qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games with the ‘A’ qualifying mark, making the grade in the last event of the qualification period in Rome.

–IANS

bsk