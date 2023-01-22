ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Srijit Mukherji on ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’: It’s based on several experiences of IPS officers

NewsWire
0
0

Film director Srijit Mukherji got candid about his upcoming web series ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ which revolves around the life of a woman IPS officer, Kavya played by Regina Cassandra.

He said: “It is not based on one person, rather it is based on several experiences of brave IPS officers over the years and across the country.”

The 45-year-old director is known for his films like ‘Autograph’, ‘Hemlock Society’, ‘Jaatishwar’, ‘Begum Jaan’, ‘Gumnaami’, among others, and he also directed several web series including ‘Ray’, ‘Feludar Goyendagiri’, and many more.

Srijit further shared as a director what were the important factors he kept in mind while directing this web show.

He replied: “Police force is the key element of this show. Samar Khan not only produced the show but he has this bank of experience when it comes to these armed forces shows and patriotic shows, so he guided us. There are nuances in the different kinds of operations and functioning of the police forces in different parts of the country. All of this had to be kept in mind.”

We believe that this show is inspired by true events, who is it based on?

It is not based on one person; rather it is based on several experiences of brave IPS officers over the years and across the country.

At the last, he said that OTT has given a platform to directors and writers to explore and create with much more freedom.

“It has given an alternative way of telling a story which is a huge thing because that is how all storytellers and creators will look for various alternatives,” he concluded.

Produced by Juggernaut and helmed by director Srijit Mukherji, ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ will be streaming on ZEE5.

20230122-180602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New York Film Critics Circle award for Rajamouli raises ‘RRR’ Oscar...

    Shehnaaz Gill looks ‘serene’ in all-white outfit

    ‘Carbon’ was produced by friends who liked its content, says director...

    Parambrata’s two Bengali films get noticed at London Indian Film Festival