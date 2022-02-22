Srinagar acid attack: Police files charge sheet against 3

INDIA

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday filed the charge sheet in the case of an acid attack case of a 24-year old woman in Srinagar on February 1.

Police said the charge sheet was filed in the court of the chief judicial magistrate and the juvenile justice board against the three accused – including a minor.

A man threw acid on the woman in Hawal area after she rejected his marriage proposal.

He was accompanied by another person who has also been arrested along with the shopkeeper who sold acid to the accused, police said.

“The about 1,000 page charge sheet was filed today against 3 accused – 2 adults and 1 juvenile in the court of the chief judicial magistrate and the juvenile justice board.

“Petition was also filed to try the juvenile as per the juvenile justice act as the crime is heinous in nature and the juvenile is above 16, but below 18 years,” a police official said.

