Srinagar admin to home-deliver foodgrains and LPG

Srinagar, March 27 (IANS) In view of restrictions on public movement put in place in an effort to contain spread of the coronavirus infection, the Srinagar administration starting tomorrow plans to deliver foodgrains and LPG cylinders at the doorstep of residents of the district.

Home-deliveries will start tomorrow and will continue for a week. The district administration has devised a comprehensive plan to ensure that over 2.6 lakh households get their quota without having to move out of their homes.

It has divided zones of a district into sub-zones and planned distribution in a manner that ensures both reaching-out to all households in all areas and strict adherence to all advisories and guidelines in efforts to contain spread of coronavirus.

The district has been divided into 34 zones and in each zone the distribution will take place for three days. During the first three days starting tomorrow, the distribution will be made in 6 zones including Habak, Hawal, Hazratbal, Rajbagh, Rambagh and Mehjoor Nagar, through their fair price shops.

Food grains being distributed to residents include rice as well as wheat. Residents will be delivered items at their doorsteps.

A similar distribution plan has been chalked out for delivery of LPG to consumers which also starts tomorrow. Consumers have been asked to raise requests for their requirement with their service agencies and be rest assured that LPG will be delivered to them at their doorstep.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, who is supervising and monitoring all COVID-19 containment efforts in the district, has promised guaranteed home delivery of both food grains and LPG to all households, urging people to stay home and help break the chain of the corona transmission.

–IANS

zi/prs