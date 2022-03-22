INDIA

Srinagar areas with smart meters installed to get 24/7 supply: LG

After Jammu, 5,900 households of Srinagar equipped with smart meters and connected to three feeders will get 24×7 quality power supply, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday.

“We are committed to quality and reliable power supply to every household. I urge people to install smart meters and support the government’s efforts in bringing reforms in the power sector,” he said at a press conference.

Feeders – Peerbagh, Rawalpora F-05 and Rawalpora F-04 – in Srinagar will now get round the clock quality power supply without any scheduled curtailment.

On Monday, the Lt Governor had announced zero scheduled power curtailment to 6,603 households in the areas of Jammu where smart meters have been installed.

While interacting with the media persons, the Lt Governor reiterated government’s commitment to generating 3,400 MW power in the next four years, making J&K UT self-sufficient in the power sector.

He said that no serious efforts were made to exploit the power generation potential in the past. However, power generation being targeted for the next four years will be equal to the cumulative capacity installed during the last seven decades, he added.

