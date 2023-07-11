INDIA

Srinagar: Arrival of Haj flights to commence from July 18

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said that in view of arrival of Haj Flights from July 18, the relatives of the pilgrims of Kashmir Division (except Srinagar) desiring of receiving the pilgrims at Srinagar International Airport can collect vehicle passes from the office of respective Deputy Commissioners from July 13 onwards.

“The relatives of pilgrims of UT Ladakh, Jammu Division and district Srinagar shall collect the same from Haj House, Bemina, Srinagar three days prior to the scheduled date of arrival,” the statement said.

The passes can be had against production of xerox copy of identity card of attendant/relative having cover number written on the same.

