A Srinagar court on Monday adjourned hearing, till June 7, in the murder case of Satish Tikoo, who was allegedly killed by Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, on account of the absence of petitioner and his lawyer.

Advocate Utsav Bains, who is appearing for the petitioner, has decided to move the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court for seeking transfer of the case on security reasons, according to sources.

Hearing in this case was adjourned earlier also after Bains claimed that he had not been provided security by the Jammu and Kashmir Police despite an order from the Supreme Court.

The trial proceedings against Bitta Karate had begun nearly after 31 years following a plea filed by the family of Tickoo.

The application in the case was filed by Bains on behalf of the family of Tickoo in Srinagar Sessions Court for status reports of all the FIRs registered against Bitta Karate.

