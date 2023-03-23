INDIA

Srinagar court rejects fake PMO official’s bail application

NewsWire
0
0

A court here on Thursday dismissed the bail application of Kiran Bhai Patel who had posed as a senior official of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) prior to his arrest by the police on March 2.

“The bail application is without any merit,” Raja Muhammad Tasleem, chief judicial magistrate, Srinagar said in his order on Thursday.

“I am of the considered opinion that arguments advanced by the public prosecutor are just, proper and appealing and carry much weight… and on the other hand, I respectfully disagree with the submission put forth by counsel for the applicant (Patel) because in case at this stage discretion of bail is exercised in favour of the accused, it shall definitely destroy the very fabric of the investigation.

“Resultantly, in my considered opinion the instant application is devoid of any merit which deserves to be rejected, hence rejected.”

The conman was arrested from a 5-star hotel in Srinagar on March 4. He had been claiming to be an additional director in the PMO before his cover blew.

Patel is currently lodged in the judicial custody.

20230323-183002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WPL 2023: Capsey’s innings changed the game, says RCB pacer Schutt

    Jaishankar briefs Parliament about latest developments in foreign policy

    Nagaland urges investors to set up educational institutions in state

    4 cattle smugglers arrested after gunfight in Gurugram