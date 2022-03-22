The policeman, critically injured in a shootout with the militants and declared ‘dead’, was revived by doctors on Tuesday at Srinagar’s superspecialty, SKIMS Soura.

A senior doctor at SKIMS said: “The policeman was revived after assessed to be dead. Sometimes this kind of confusion happens, but his condition is very very critical”.

Constable Aamir Hussian, who had received bullet injuries in upper parts of body, including neck, remains to be critical.

Earlier, there were reports which suggested his passing away, but it has been clarified that information was due to confusion. His condition is, however, very very critical, said the doctor.

There was a brief shootout between the militants and the police in Bohlochipora area of Soura in Srinagar this afternoon.

Police said that the militant was also injured and probably escaped from the spot. The whole area has been cordoned off for searches.

20220322-164602