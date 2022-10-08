INDIA

‘Srinagar Eye’ proposal awaits J&K government’s approval

NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir government is planning to instal ‘Srinagar Eye’ on the pattern of ‘London Eye’ in the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar, in a boost to the tourism sector.

“A giant Ferris Wheel would be part of the Srinagar Eye to attract tourists to the Lake.”

“We have also submitted the site proposal for approval. Environmental impact, financial involvement in modelling etc are being considered by the government before the proposal gets approval.

“Environmental assessment is the main hurdle and once cleared at that level, Srinagar Eye would become a reality sooner than most of us believe,” said an official.

In London, London Eye or the Millennium Wheel as it is called, is constructed on the banks of Thames. It is Europe’s tallest cantilevered observation wheel which attracts more than 3 million tourists each year.

20221008-115202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Game for 2024 will start from WB’: Mamata in no hurry...

    Vineet Goyal to be new Kolkata Police Commissioner

    Cabinet nod to merger of 3 municipal corporations in Delhi

    Rain lashes J&K, to continue for 24 hrs