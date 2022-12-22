INDIALIFESTYLE

Srinagar freezes at minus 5.5, coldest this season so far

NewsWire
0
0

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold, called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ in local parlance, started on a frozen note for the people in J&K’s Srinagar city who faced the coldest night of this season so far on Thursday at minus 5.5 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature.

“With minus 5.5 as the minimum temperature today, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far. Dry cold weather is likely to continue in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had minus 5.5, Pahalgam minus 6.8 and Gulmarg minus 5.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 12.8 and Leh had minus 12 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 7.5, Katra 5.6, Batote 1.1, Banihal minus 1.2 and Bhaderwah 0.9 as the minimum temperature.

20221222-094002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ban illegal, will fight legally, says PFI’s TN chief

    Himachal polls: BJP likely to release candidates’ first list today, CM...

    Air pollution: SC says implement directions, allows Delhi govt to resume...

    He died a forgotten man, but Pingali Venkayya lives forever in...