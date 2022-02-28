Srinagar Police books 21 drug peddlers under PSA, detains 69 others

Jammu and Kashmir Police have booked 21 drug peddlers under Public Safety Act (PSA) and have detained 69 other drug peddlers under various provisions of the CrPC in Srinagar, officials said on Monday.

Many localities, during the crackdown on Monday, were raided by teams of Srinagar district administration and the police – led by DC Aijaz Assad and SSP Rakesh Balwal.

“These localities are where drug peddling activities are being reported by many vigilant citizens. These raids led to arrest of many accused and recovery of large quantity of narcotics and proceeds of drugs,” police said.

In a statement, the district administration and the police have assured “all citizens of Srinagar that action against narcotics and drugs will continue till this menace is completely eradicated from Srinagar”.

A dedicated narcotics related control room has been started in the DC office with representatives of district administration, police, social welfare, health and medical department with telephone number 01942483651.

“This control room will also have social media handles for better public interface and will be functional from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday,” officials said.

“Srinagar police has already activated a narcotic helpline number 9596770550, which is operational 24×7.”

20220228-222003