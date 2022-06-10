Srinagar figures in top 75 districts in implementation of the ‘Eat Right Challenge for Cities and Districts’ of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The Right to Eat Challenge was launched by the FSSAI to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for the people. Also known as Eat Right movement, it was envisioned as a competition among districts to recognise their efforts in adopting and scaling up various initiatives.

These initiatives include strengthening food safety through the food regulatory environment, to provide safe and healthy food options by enabling the supply side, and to engage with citizens for adoption and demanding healthier diets.

The activities which were carried out under this challenge include registration and licensing drives, surveillance drives, lifting of enforcement samples, special camps for consumer awareness, hygiene rating, clean street food, no food waste certification, reusing of cooking oil, training to Asha and Anganwadi workers, eat right campuses to promote eat right message.

The Eat Right Challenge in Srinagar was carried out under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, while Assistant Commissioner Food And Safety, Hilal Ahmad Mir was its nodal officer.

The targets fixed by the FSSAI were satisfactory achieved, hence Srinagar figured in top 75 district The campaign ran from August 1, 2020 to December, 31, 2021. In this, a total of 188 cities of the country were enrolled under FSSAI.

Asad said: “The Eat Right Challenge activity was aimed to propagate the message of adopting healthy food habits among the masses to include fortified foods as nutri- cereals in their diets.” He also stressed massive outreach to educate people and spread the message of safe, healthy and sustainable diets.

