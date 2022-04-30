BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Srinagar-Sharjah direct flights to resume soon

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved restoration of Srinagar-Sharjah direct flights to the extent of 5 flights per week, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha said.

Sinha wrote on his Twitter page, “Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved Srinagar-Sharjah flights to the extent of 5 flights per week on a regular basis. My deepest gratitude to PM Narendra Modi.”

“UT administration, Ministry of Civil Aviation, GoI & Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia taking necessary steps on priority to strengthen air connectivity to cater to growing tourism & industry sectors,” he added.

The direct air link between the Kashmir Valley and the UAE was revived after 11 years on October 23, 2021, when Union Home Minister, Amit Shah inaugurated a direct flight from Srinagar International Airport to Sharjah.

‘Go First’ airlines had stopped operating Srinagar-Sharjah flight from March 27, 2022, saying that it did not have the requisite bilateral rights.

Airlines need bilateral rights, which are granted under air services agreement signed between two countries, to operate scheduled international passenger flights.

Direct flights between Kashmir and the UAE will help export of J&K’s agricultural, horticultural produce and handicrafts to Gulf markets.

