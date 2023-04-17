INDIALIFESTYLE

Srinagar to become garbage and dumpster-free

In a step towards making Srinagar garbage and dumpster-free, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has added 150 new C&T vehicles as it starts its path-breaking GIS based and real-time GPS monitored 100 per cent door-to-door segregated waste collection system for the removal of dumpsters from the city, an official statement said on Monday.

SMC Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan has issued a revised area and ward-wise deployment schedule of garbage collection vehicles across the city to ensure 100 per cent collection of segregated dry and wet waste. The SMC has also initiated the process of removing dumpsters and bins from the city in a bid to create a garbage and dumpster-free city.

The SMC has added more than 150 vehicles to its existing fleet, including 100 new light motor vehicles, for door-to-door primary collection and around 50 new heavy motor vehicles, including modern compactors, for secondary transportation.

This is the first such upgradation in Srinagar’s solid waste management infrastructure. All the vehicles have been enabled with GPS devices for real-time monitoring. The GIS mapping and geo-fencing of all areas and wards up to lane level has been done to ensure efficient and timely waste collection. The areas and households to be serviced by each vehicle have been mapped.

The integrated solid waste management IT system under the Smart City project will enable comprehensive monitoring. It has been enabled with features including live location tracking, route and time deviation alerts, grievance redressal and quality assurance tools.

The garbage collection vehicles will reach each and every household and every commercial establishment in Srinagar. People will have to necessarily hand over the segregated waste to SMC garbage collection vehicles.

The SMC is closing down all the garbage vulnerable points as well as the sites where dumpsters used to be located. It has been prohibited to deposit waste at such points from now onwards.

