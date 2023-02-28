INDIALIFESTYLE

Srinagar to get Japanese Cherry Blossom Theme Garden

J&K’s summer capital Srinagar would soon have a splendid Cherry Blossom Theme Garden on the pattern of Japanese Sakura.

This was revealed during a virtual meeting of officials of the UT Floriculture Department, Japanese government, and the Ministry of External Affairs, chaired by MEA’s East Asia Division’s Advisor (Japan), Professor A.K. Chawla.

The meeting had elaborate deliberation on various issues regarding the project like procurement of planting material from Japan and technical guidance.

“Cherry Theme Garden’ is a Rs 10 crore project of an extension plan for Tulip Garden, Srinagar to make it more attractive and magnificent for the visitors.

The project is being facilitated by the Ministry of External Affairs, officials said.

While highlighting broad contours of the project, Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Skeikh Fayaz Ahmad, said that there will be requirement of about 2,500 cherry blossom trees in the first instance and certain varieties have been identified that will suit the place. He said that the department will be preferably importing plants in a phased manner to ascertain the behaviour of the plants and later go for expansion.

He also informed that a 3-member team of officers will visit Japan to get a first hand experience of the plants and will make sure the best plant material is exported for the Cherry Theme Garden in Srinagar.

The Commissioner Secretary added that Jammu and Kashmir has huge potential for floriculture activities with modern farming technologies as game changer for J&K’s economy.

Japan’s Sakai International Interchange Association President and Sakura expert, Tadashi Nishiyama, while answering various queries, suggested that the government of Jammu and Kashmir should send them variety wise total number of plant material required for the proposed garden. He also assured to provide all possible technical help in this regard.

