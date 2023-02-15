ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Srishti Singh to make her acting debut with ‘Chashni’

Srishti Singh, who is making her acting debut with the new show ‘Chashni’ also featuring actress Amandeep Sidhu, expressed her excitement about her first project and also shared what makes the show interesting and different.

Srishti said: “It is my debut show, my first daily soap. It is a learning experience for me, it is a fun experience but at the same time challenging as well. My character goes through a major shift from being a sister to a mother-in-law. I think this is going to be for the very first time that the audience will witness a totally different and spicy concept with Chashni.

‘Chashni’ is a story of two sisters who later turned out to become mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

The actress added that initially, she was hesitant to play a mother-in-law but after understanding the script she took up the project.

“When I was informed about the character of a mother-in-law, I was shocked but later when I comprehended the plot, it became easy for me to get into the character.

“With ‘Chashni’, viewers will get to see something masaledar(spicy) and altogether a different concept,” she concluded.

‘Chashni’ will be airing soon on Star Plus.

