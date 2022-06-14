Curiosity and excitement are rising ever since the announcement of the global premiere of ‘Suzhal – The Vortex’, the first long-form scripted original series in Tamil on Prime Video.

Adding to the anticipation, the cast has been posting snippets and videos from the sets.

Lead actress Sriya Reddy has shared has shared a clip of her on-screen police avatar having fun during an intense shoot.

In the video, Sriya playing a cop named Regina can be seen pumping up a physical workout on the theme track ‘The Suzhal Roar’- bringing the off-screen fun to us from the picturesque backdrop of Ooty. She writes, “This is what Regina does when she’s off duty #suzhalonprime #Suzhal”.

The actress who is also a major fitness buff shares, “When shooting a serious scene I wanted a breather and no coffee, no tea not even music helped me .. so in the cold, cold Ooty I decided to get back into my character. I decided this is the only way out”.

The fun pics highlight her camaraderie with co-star Kathir who plays Inspector Sakkarai.

An investigative drama, ‘Suzhal – The Vortex’ has been created and written by the duo Pushkar and Gayatri, directed by Bramma and Anucharan M, and features an ensemble cast including Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban, in key roles.

The 8-episode fictional crime thriller revolves around the investigation of a missing girl that wreaks havoc and disrupts the very fabric of a small town in south India.

In a first by Prime Video, ‘Suzhal – The Vortex’ will release across multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English, as well as foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish.

The series starting June 17, will also be available with subtitles in a number of foreign languages including Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Filipino, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokm, Romanian, Russian, Swedish, Thai, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.

20220614-131002