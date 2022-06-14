ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sriya Reddy shares BTS moments from sets of ‘Suzhal- The Vortex’

NewsWire
0
0

Curiosity and excitement are rising ever since the announcement of the global premiere of ‘Suzhal – The Vortex’, the first long-form scripted original series in Tamil on Prime Video.

Adding to the anticipation, the cast has been posting snippets and videos from the sets.

Lead actress Sriya Reddy has shared has shared a clip of her on-screen police avatar having fun during an intense shoot.

In the video, Sriya playing a cop named Regina can be seen pumping up a physical workout on the theme track ‘The Suzhal Roar’- bringing the off-screen fun to us from the picturesque backdrop of Ooty. She writes, “This is what Regina does when she’s off duty #suzhalonprime #Suzhal”.

The actress who is also a major fitness buff shares, “When shooting a serious scene I wanted a breather and no coffee, no tea not even music helped me .. so in the cold, cold Ooty I decided to get back into my character. I decided this is the only way out”.

The fun pics highlight her camaraderie with co-star Kathir who plays Inspector Sakkarai.

An investigative drama, ‘Suzhal – The Vortex’ has been created and written by the duo Pushkar and Gayatri, directed by Bramma and Anucharan M, and features an ensemble cast including Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban, in key roles.

The 8-episode fictional crime thriller revolves around the investigation of a missing girl that wreaks havoc and disrupts the very fabric of a small town in south India.

In a first by Prime Video, ‘Suzhal – The Vortex’ will release across multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English, as well as foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish.

The series starting June 17, will also be available with subtitles in a number of foreign languages including Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Filipino, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokm, Romanian, Russian, Swedish, Thai, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.

20220614-131002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Music composer ‘Anandghan’: A little-known side of Lata Mangeshkar

    Dilip Kumar, thespian of many parts

    Rakhi Sawant’s ‘husband’ posts pictures of his wedding, first wife

    Actor Vijay Varma returns home to celebrate Diwali with family