SRK 57: SRK greets hoards of fans outside Mannat on birthday

It’s Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on Wednesday and the world can’t keep calm.

Like every year, thousands of fans gathered outside the ‘Don’ star’s residence Mannat in Bandra area of Mumbai. Several videos of fans flying down from all over the world to greet Shah Rukh on his birthday have been going viral on social media. Many even carried sweets, t-shirts, and huge posters of SRK along with them.

The love for King Khan is such that fans waited outside for hours just to get a glance of the superstar, their wishes came true when SRK, who celebrates his 57th birthday on Wednesday, stepped outside and greeted fans with his signature pose in the early hours of Wednesday. The superstar thanked his fans for believing in him and showering love on him for years together. SRK, who was seen wearing a black t-shirt, was accompanied by his youngest son, AbRam.

Meanwhile, on the work front SRK will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Pathaan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to release theatrically on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ in the pipeline where he will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu, and south director Atlee’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’ opposite south star Nayanthara.

