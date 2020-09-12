SRK and Deepika to star in Tamil hitmaker Atlee’s next?

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone could reunite for a fourth time, according to industry buzz, in a new film marking the Bollywood debut of Tamil bigwig filmmaker Atlee.

The two stars are set to collaborate on a project titled “Sanki”, a report in Filmfare states, adding that the film is slated to be an all-out commercial entertainer.

Deepika made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh in the 2007 blockbuster, “Om Shanti Om”. The two actors later collaborated on the blockbuster projects “Chennai Express” in 2013 and “Happy New Year” in 2014.

It was reported a while back that SRK and Atlee would be coming together in a mega project, although nothing was officially announced. SRK was last seen in the self-produced 2018 release, “Zero”, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, and directed by Aanand L. Rai.

Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s “Chhapaak” earlier this year. She has Shakun Batra’s untitled next coming up, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, and will also feature in Kabir Khan’s cricket drama “83”, starring husband Ranveer Singh.

Atlee is among the most successful new-age Tamil filmmakers. The 33-year-old has directed Tamil superstar Vijay in consecutive blockbusters, “Theri” (2016), Mersal” (2017), and “Bigil” (2019).

–IANS

