ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

SRK calls Vijay Sethupathi one of his favourite actors

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose film ‘Pathaan’ broke box-office records, is known for his witty remarks, and his recent social media activity solidified the same. During the recent #AskSRK session, SRK said that the ‘Vikram’ and ’96’ star Vijay Sethupathi is one of his favourite actors.

The actor engaged with fans in a fun session of #AskSRK in which he answers the questions of his fans.

His replies in the session are always something to watch out for, as they’re not only witty and funny but full of his amazing sense of humour.

A Twitter user asked Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay and the superstar responded by saying, “@VijaySethuOffl is awesome one of my favourite actors and in ‘Jawaan’ he is toooooo cool”.

One Twitter user asked SRK about his evening plan for the day, to which the actor replied, “Was thinking will watch ‘Jawaan’ with Atlee”.

Another user asked Shah Rukh Khan which was physically more challenging for him ‘Dunki’ or ‘Jawaan’. SRK gave a categorical reply as he said, “‘Jawaan’ for sure lots of action”.

SRK, who returned to the big screen after a gap of four years with ‘Pathaan’ after the 2018 release ‘Zero’, has ‘Dunki’ in which he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu and ‘Jawaan in the pipeline.

20230613-144004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Rust’ investigators obtain warrant to search Alec Baldwin’s phone

    Sohum Shah is on cloud nine with ‘Dahadh’ announcement

    ‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’ takes 6-yr leap, Simaran Kaur hopes for...

    Malayalam film ‘Ayyapanum Koshyum’ gets four top awards, director wins posthumously