ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

SRK consoles a heartbroken fan

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who will soon be seen on the big screen with ‘Pathaan’, recently hosted a fun Q&A session on his Twitter. He even consoled a heartbroken fan as the latter’s love interest is set to marry someone else.

SRK posted a note inviting questions from his fans on Saturday. He tweeted: “We all wake up with questions.today I woke up with answers! So thought maybe we could do a #AskSRK for 15 minutesaif you have time to spare please ask.”

As soon as SRK tweeted, fans went berserk and posed several questions which the ‘Swades’ actor selectively replied to. During the #AskSRK session, one fan shared with SRK that he won’t get to see ‘Pathaan’ with his lady love as he tweeted: “Socha tha gf ke sath pathaan dekhunga lekin uski shadi kisi aur ke ho jayegi (sic)”.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his witty remarks, seized the perfect moment and replied: “So sorry man. But akele mein bhi film acchi hi lagegi.don’t worry.”

Talking about ‘Pathaan’, the film will mark SRK’s return to the screen after more than four years. His last film, ‘Zero’, in which he shared the screen with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, tanked badly at the box-office.

20221105-180006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tollywood drugs case: Mumaith Khan appears before ED

    Adarsh Gourav: Post ‘The White Tiger’, scripts now coming in search...

    Samantha Prabhu to grace Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022

    Ananya reveals her latest crush on ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’