Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently basking in the phenomenal success of his latest release ‘Pathaan’, recently sang a song for Deepika Padukone, the female lead in the superhit movie.

At a media event, Shah Rukh crooned the track ‘Aanhon Mein Teri’ from the film ‘Om Shanti Om’, which marked the debut of Deepika along side Shah Rukh, almost 15 years back.

Considering Deepika started her career opposite Shah Rukh, the superstar felt it fitting to dedicate the song to her and bring back the treasured memories.

The two have become a successful on-screen pair given the reception of their films like ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Happy New Year’ and now with ‘Pathaan’ registering impressive numbers.

‘Pathaan’, which marked the return of Shah Rukh on the silver screen after four years, has been pulling in crowds since the day of its release with theatres running to packed houses.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

20230131-165401