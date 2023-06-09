ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

SRK, Deepika’s ‘Pathaan’ dubbed for Russia, CIS countries; to release on July 13

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film ‘Pathaan’ has got the widest release for an Indian film in dubbed version across Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) including Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and many others.

The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will also be released in Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Kyrgyzstan. The dubbed version will release on July 13 in this region across 3000 plus screens.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ has collected over Rs 1,050 crore gross at the global box office since its release.

‘Pathaan’ is part of Aditya Chopra’s fabled YRF’s Spy Universe that also includes blockbusters like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘War.

20230609-123202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘When little girl jolted me’: Pallavi Joshi

    Allahabad HC denies anticipatory bail to Amazon head

    ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’ to hit screens on Nov 4

    Kashmir’s rising star: Muteena Rajput makes waves in Bollywood