SRK hosts US Ambassador to India in ‘Mannat’, he says: ‘Learning more about film industry in Mumbai’

The newly-appointed US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at his home ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai.

Garcetti took to Twitter, where he shared a string of pictures from his visit, which also features SRK, his wife Gauri and his manager Pooja Dadlani.

He captioned the image: “Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe. #AmbExploresIndia.”

On the acting front, Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in the blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. He is now gearing up for his next titled ‘Jawan’, by Atlee.

The film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu.

