Fans of Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan can now proudly say “Karan-Arjun aa gaye (Karan-Arjun are here finally)!”. Salman was greeted by the ‘Pathaan’ star on his birthday.

SRK hugged Salman as he hosted a joint party with his sister Arpita Khan, whose daughter Ayat Sharma, who shares her birthday with the actor, turned three on Tuesday. Among the host of celebs, including Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Sangeeta Bijlani, Shah Rukh grabbed the most attention.

The videos of the two superstars sharing a sweet moment in embrace are doing rounds on the Internet. The fans were left in awe as the two shared the frames together.

A netizen wrote about Salman and Shah Rukh Khan’s bond, “The best, most intimate and close friendship in Bollywood.” Another fan on Instagram also said the moment reminded him of Shah Rukh and Salman attending politician Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party in 2013, where they ended their years-long cold war by giving each other a warm hug.

SRK and Salman’s friendship has stood the test of time despite two major fights between the two – One during the making of ‘Chalte Chalte’ when Salman regularly showed up on sets and created ruckus over his girlfriend Aishwarya Rai which resulted in the actress getting ousted from the film and replaced by Rani Mukerji.

Second was during Katrina Kaif’s birthday back in 2008 when the two superstars came at loggerhead over their respective reality television game shows.

20221227-120403