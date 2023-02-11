ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

SRK joined films to be an action figure, but turned a romantic hero instead!

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is ecstatic to be receiving unanimous love for ‘Pathaan’. He said that he came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero, but missed the boat as he was made a romantic star instead.

In a video released by Yash Raj Films, SRK said: “I have only wanted to be an action hero, so for me it is my dream come true. I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero, but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead!”

Shah Rukh gives credit to his director Siddharth Anand and producer Aditya Chopra for its success at the box office.

He said: “I think this is the genre of film nobody knows better than Siddharth. I’m working with him for the first time, he just knows that this kind of cinema he knows very well. I just love the world that Siddharth makes.”

“It’s an action film that is close to my heart. I think it is made with a lot of goodness by a lot of good people. I hope you enjoy this larger than life (film), I think its cinematic which is the call of the day. It’s a film you want to watch on a big screen.”

He added: “I think Pathaan is fun, it’s happy, it’s good looking, it’s technically quite forward, lovely locations, lovely songs, beautiful people and I think the action is very nice!”

20230211-122804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aamir Khan hosts Russo Brothers, ‘The Gray Man’ team over Gujarati...

    Bolly-drugs nexus: NCB files12K-page charge sheet (2nd Ld)

    Farah Khan wishes SRK on 57th B’day, calls him the reason...

    Tamannaah on ‘Gurthunda Seethakalam’: Romantic drama demands you be more empathetic