Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Jawan’ with Tamil superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi has been locked for a September 7 release.

King Khan, basking in the blockbuster success of ‘Pathaan’, and his producer-wife Gauri Khan took to social media to make the announcement. They also shared a poster of the film, which has been helmed by award-winning director Atlee.

In the poster, SRK is seen wearing a mask as he jumps with an iron rod in his hand. It has ‘Jawan’ written on it.

Both SRK and Gauri Khan captioned it: “#Jawan #7thSeptember2023”.

An action thriller, ‘Jawan’ features the music of Ashvin Ravichandran and also cameos by Deepika Padukone, Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and Allu Arjun.

