SRK praises ‘chota Pathaan’ as he dances to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to his “cutest fan,” Irfan Pathan’s son’s dancing on his track ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from his latest release ‘Pathaan’.

Cricketer Irfan Pathan took to Twitter, where he shared a video of his toddler son dancing on the song, picturised on Deepika Padukone and SRK. The video begins with the toddler listening to the track on a mobile phone and then dancing to it.

“Khansaab @iamsrk please add one more cutest fan in your list,” the cricketer wrote as he posted the video.

SRK re-shared the clip and wrote: “Yeh tumse zyaada talented niklaa.chota Pathaan,” he tweeted.

‘Pathaan’ is directed by Siddharth Anand. The fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana.

The film revolves around Pathaan, an exiled RAW agent, who works with ISI agent Rubina Mohsin to take down Jim, a former RAW agent planning to spread a deadly lab-generated virus across India.

20230323-121402

