INDIA

SRK promises ‘Jawan’ ‘prevue’ on July 10; asks fans ‘Ready Ah?’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who breathed new life in Bollywood with his film ‘Pathaan’, is set to repeat the magic with his upcoming film ‘Jawan’. The actor took to his social media to announce the release date of the film’s sneak peek as he sent his fans in frenzy.

Taking to his Twitter, SRK posted a video charged with thumping music playing in the background as the text on the video read, “10.07.2023 ‘Jawan’ prevue @ 10:30 AM. Ready Ah?”

He wrote in his tweet that transcribes as: “Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?… Main bhi aap hoon… #JawanPrevueOn10July #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

As per reports, the film will also have a special song shot in Dubai.

‘Jawan’ has been directed by Atlee and stars an ensemble stars of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. The film will also mark ‘Maari’ composer Anirudh Ravichander’s debut in Bollywood.

2023070936321

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Expression of views by candidate doesn’t disentitle him from constitutional office:...

    H3N2 virus: More patients reporting pneumonia-like conditions, ear fullness

    IPL 2022: Will enjoy opening the innings with Mayank for Punjab...

    IIT Jodhpur study to boost driving comfort of EV two-wheelers