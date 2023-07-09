Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who breathed new life in Bollywood with his film ‘Pathaan’, is set to repeat the magic with his upcoming film ‘Jawan’. The actor took to his social media to announce the release date of the film’s sneak peek as he sent his fans in frenzy.

Taking to his Twitter, SRK posted a video charged with thumping music playing in the background as the text on the video read, “10.07.2023 ‘Jawan’ prevue @ 10:30 AM. Ready Ah?”

He wrote in his tweet that transcribes as: “Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?… Main bhi aap hoon… #JawanPrevueOn10July #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

As per reports, the film will also have a special song shot in Dubai.

‘Jawan’ has been directed by Atlee and stars an ensemble stars of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. The film will also mark ‘Maari’ composer Anirudh Ravichander’s debut in Bollywood.

