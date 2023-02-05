ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

SRK reacts to video of kid saying she didn’t like ‘Pathaan’, has a suggestion up his sleeve

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s charm can sweep anyone off their feet. So, when someone says that his film or he in particular didn’t impress someone, it seems odd more so to the man in question.

So, when a social media user told SRK on Twitter that their child didn’t like ‘Pathaan’, the superstar had a humble yet witty reply up his sleeve.

Replying to a video posted by a social media user in which his daughter said that she didn’t like ‘Pathaan’, SRK tweeted, “Oh oh!! Have to work harder now. Back to the drawing board.”

He then smartly plugged in the dialogue from ‘Pathaan’ that he says during the post-credit scene, “Can’t let the younger audience be disappointed. Desh ke youth ka sawaal hai.”

The actor also advice the parent to try showing the classic love story ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ to the kid, “PS: Try DDLJ on her please…maybe she is the romantic types…kids u never know.”

On the work front, SRK, who returned to the silver screen after four years with ‘Pathaan’, has two big ticket films lined up for release, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’.

