SRK, Salman open up on working together in ‘Pathaan’, spilling of spy universe

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan teamed up on-screen for the delight of their fans in ‘Pathaan’ and now the post-credit scene is turning out to be a landmark in Hindi cinema given the magnitude of their stardom and their impact on the screen.

The two actors spoke on joining forces as their titular characters of Tiger and Pathaan and also the spy universe of YRF.

Salman said: “For Shah Rukh and I to come together on the big screen, it always needed a special film and I’m glad ‘Pathaan’ is that film. When we did ‘Karan Arjun’, it was a blockbuster and now, Pathaan, which is part of YRF’s Spy Universe, has also turned out to be a blockbuster. I’m aware that audiences love to see us together on screen and I’m happy that they have given us so much love in ‘Pathaan’. I was floored when Adi narrated the sequence to me and told me about his vision to bring us together on screen again.”

